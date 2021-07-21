Man Group plc Sells 5,698 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $473.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.37.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

