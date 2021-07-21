Man Group plc Sells 59,952 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 59,952 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.36. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $84.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,125. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

