Man Group plc Sells 65,605 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,605 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.42% of Papa John’s International worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.