Manchester City Fan Token Price Reaches $13.37 on Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $35.81 million and $4.93 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $13.37 or 0.00042388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00107355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00144097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.11 or 0.99979010 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

