Manning & Napier (MN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

MN stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

