ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAN. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE:MAN opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

