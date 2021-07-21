ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.860-$1.940 EPS.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

