MAP Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $714,306.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 7% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $12.96 million and approximately $714,306.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00103260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00142509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,965.03 or 1.00038807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

