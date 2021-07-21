MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Price Down 8.9%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD)’s stock price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 1,260,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,536,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96.

About MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. It offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and drink powder mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; and natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand, and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.