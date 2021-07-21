MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Short Interest Update

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 758,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

MarketAxess stock opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.39.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

