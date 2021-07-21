Marlin Trading Down 18.9% This Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $37.15 million and $4.61 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Marlin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00103013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00143621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,993.51 or 0.99547428 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

