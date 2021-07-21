Marten Transport, Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

