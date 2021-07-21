Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Major Shareholder Sells $18,977,400.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) major shareholder Matthew J. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.29, for a total value of $18,977,400.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00.

Matson stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 452,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.