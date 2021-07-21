Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $320,200.00.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.15. 260,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,519. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Matson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.