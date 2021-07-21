Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,682.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $10,407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.