Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,682.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $10,407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
