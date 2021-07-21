Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 12,470 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 201.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.09.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.82. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

