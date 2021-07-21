Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PVH by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 34,860 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 186,353 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE PVH opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $121.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.