Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 215.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,524.78 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74. The company has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.50, a PEG ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,342.27.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.22.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

