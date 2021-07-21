Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $318.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.31. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.89 and a 12 month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.25.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

