Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after buying an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $102,833.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHAK opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

