Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,339.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $955.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $881.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $965.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.79.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.