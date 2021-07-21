Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSIBU. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $13,026,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,666,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $7,500,000.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

