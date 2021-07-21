Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 12,390 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

