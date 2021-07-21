Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 124,358 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 73.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,358 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIG opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Andre Branch bought 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

