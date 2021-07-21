Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,247,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

