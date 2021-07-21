MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.19

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 9828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market cap of $621.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after buying an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in MBIA by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after buying an additional 844,480 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in MBIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,078,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 82,909 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $9,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

