McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.45 Million

Analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will post $433.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

NASDAQ MCFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.34. 7,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,339,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,782,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

