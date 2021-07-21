MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,629 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

NYSE MD opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

