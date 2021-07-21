MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MEG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.86.

Shares of MEG opened at C$7.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -25.69.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

