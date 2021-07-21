Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $20.50 Million in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,152,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,000. Brookfield Property Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.26% of Brookfield Property Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 57,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

BPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

