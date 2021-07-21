Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,190 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 1.9% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $41,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after buying an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,760,000 after buying an additional 89,991 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after buying an additional 551,954 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 22,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,499. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

