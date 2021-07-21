MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,542.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,438.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,974.52 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $952.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.