Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

MBWM traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

