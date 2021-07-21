Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.23% of Mercury Systems worth $48,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 443,067 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,575,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 337,072 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

MRCY stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

