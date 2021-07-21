Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,451 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $101,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.