Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

