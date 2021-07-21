Merit Financial Group LLC Has $524,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $135.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of -143.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.70.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

