Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in 3M by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,610,000 after purchasing an additional 388,686 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.17.

Shares of MMM opened at $200.82 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $1,345,633.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,447. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

