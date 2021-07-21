Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.