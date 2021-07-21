Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after buying an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,349 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 16,895 shares of company stock worth $2,809,929 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

