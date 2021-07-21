Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Sells $249,936.21 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anna Protopapas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02.

MRSN stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

MRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.