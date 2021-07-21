Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0244 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 80.7% over the last three years.

Shares of MTR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 27,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,877. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

