MetaHash 1-Day Volume Reaches $812,994.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $26.61 million and $812,994.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00103902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00143660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,248.56 or 1.00380738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,848,756,854 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,913,628 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.