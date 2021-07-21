Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

MTA stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth $215,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth $269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

