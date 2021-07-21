Methanex Co. (MEOH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by 59.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Methanex stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

