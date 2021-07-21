Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

MBNKF opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

