Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 8,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.