MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.71

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 10803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after buying an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth $36,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

