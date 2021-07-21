M&G’s (MGPUF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $3.20 target price on shares of M&G and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

M&G stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174. M&G has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

