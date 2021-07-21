Micro Focus International plc Plans Dividend of $0.09 (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MCRO opened at GBX 409.60 ($5.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 485.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Micro Focus International has a one year low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a one year high of GBX 596.20 ($7.79).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

